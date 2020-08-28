Dwayne Bravo becomes first to claim 500 T20 wickets

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo wrote his own piece of history, while Praveen Tambe became the first Indian cricketer to play in the Hero Caribbean Premier League as Trinbago Knight Riders posted their fourth straight win, beating St Lucia Zouks by six wickets via D/L method in a rain-truncated match here. While Dwayne Bravo made history on Wednesday by becoming the first player to reach 500 T20 wickets and 100 Hero CPL wickets, his elder brother Darren hit a quick-fire 23 off 13 balls with two sixes to help Trinbago Knight Riders chase down the revised 72-run target in nine overs with six balls to spare.

Darren's first off the two sixes also made him the first to record 100 sixes in CPL. There was another landmark on Wednesday as Tambe, 48, became the first Indian to play in the CPL and his only over saw him pick up the wicket of Najibullah Zardan. The Zouks started aggressively before Andre Fletcher (10) departed to be reduced to 32 for one after three overs. When Rakheem Cornwall handed Colin Munro a low diving catch, Dwayne Bravo (2/7), on his home ground, became the first bowler to reach T20 cricket's 500 club.

He later castled Roston Chase in the sixth over to add another wicket to his tally. Zouks failed to stitch together partnerships, as only Najibullah Zadran (21) and Mohammad Nabi (30) got past 20. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for Knight Riders with two for seven in three overs as rain intervened in 17.1 overs with Zouks scoreboard reading 111 for six. Knight Riders were handed a revised target of 72 in nine overs but Nabi sparked hope by trapping Lendl Simmons leg before for a second ball duck.

Munro swept for four and then a six to get the Knight Riders on road to victory. Zouks' Scott Kuggeleijn sent down five wides in an over that went for 11.

Darren Bravo later played a short little cameo to steer Trinbago Knight Riders home. Meanwhile in the second CPL match of the day, hard-hitting Kyle Mayers (85 off 59) struck a quickfire half-century to help Barbados Tridents beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 36 runs.

