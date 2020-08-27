Dwayne Bravo on MS Dhoni's retirement: I am sure he had his own plan

Eulogising the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says the former India skipper had the quality to absorb pressure and handle tough match situations without panicking. Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15, ending speculations if he would again wear the India jersey. Dwayne Bravo has spent considerable time with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful IPL franchisees.

"As a player he absorbed pressure, he never panicked. He always gave the players belief and confidence to do whatever they had to do," Bravo said in an interaction. Dhoni has always been a players' captain as he backed several of them, giving them a long run to settle in the team.

Talking about Dhoni's retirement, Bravo, who on Wednesday became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20s, said it had come one day. "I am sure he had his own plan. As his fans and cricket lovers, we would all wish he would continue for as long as possible. But the reality is, you know, we all have to stop playing at some point in time," said Bravo, who has signed as a brand ambassador for SBOTOP, the principal sponsor of Leeds United Football Club. Dhoni's last international game was the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July 2019.

The former West Indies skipper, who is currently featuring in the Caribbean Premier League for Trinbago Knight Riders, said game time was crucial to be in best physical shape. "I'm feeling good physically, being ready, and taking part in the CPL. Nothing can compare to game time. Yes playing in the CPL will obviously mean I am being match fit," added the all-rounder.

The 36-year old Bravo said it was great to be back on the park playing again after the coronavirus-enforced break. "As cricketers we have to just adapt to all the new regulations quickly." Bravo will play for CSK in the 13th edition of IPL, beginning September 19 in the UAE after his CPL stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

