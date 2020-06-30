Watch video: Dwayne Bravo releases teaser to MS Dhoni song; fans share helicopter dance
IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni will celebrate his birthday on July 7 and Bravo, a CSK teammate, posted a teaser of his latest song on Instagram
West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has dedicated a song to India cricket great MS Dhoni ahead of the wicketkeeper-batsman's 39th birthday.
IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni will celebrate his birthday on July 7 and Bravo, a CSK teammate, posted a teaser of his latest song on Instagram.
Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni
"Are you ready for July 7th!! @mahi7781 birthday we going to be celebrating his birthday in style with this special track from the Champion team!! guys don't forget to tag us an let us see your helicopter dance!! #7 #Helicopter (sic)," he captioned the video on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Are you ready for July 7th!! @mahi7781 birthday we going to be celebrating ðÂ¥³ his birthday in style with this special track from the Champion team!! @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @collegeboyjesse @arielle.alexa @dexterrthomas guys don’t forget to tag us an let us see your helicopter ðÂÂÂ dance!! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ #7 #Helicopter ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹
Fans immediately took to Instagram to share their version of the helicopter dance which Dwayne Bravo posted on his official Instagram. First off was dance Sachin Khairnar.
View this post on Instagram
The helicopter ðÂÂÂ is about to take off!!! Thx to @sachinkhairnar1 for doing his Helicopter ðÂÂÂ dance ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ keep sending your dance guys to the champion team @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @collegeboyjesse @dexterrthomas @wmglabrecords @collegeboyjesse remember the date 7th July!! @mahi7781 birthday ðÂÂÂ @sakshisingh_r @chennaiipl @russcsk
Another young fan by the name of Pari Sharma also shared her take on the helicopter dance and Dwayne Bravo found it very cute.
View this post on Instagram
Awww ðÂÂÂ how cute is this little Champion!! @cricketer_pari_sharma thx so much for this vid I’m sure @mahi7781 will enjoy ðÂÂÂ watching this ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ moments like this gives me great joy in doing music ðÂÂ¶ for my fansðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ remember on 7th July we all doing the helicopter ðÂÂÂ dance for THALA!! #7 @chennaiipl @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @dexterrthomas @collegeboyjesse
Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup where they lost to New Zealand in the semi-final at Manchester.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe