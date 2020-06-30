Watch video: Dwayne Bravo releases teaser to MS Dhoni song; fans share helicopter dance

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has dedicated a song to India cricket great MS Dhoni ahead of the wicketkeeper-batsman's 39th birthday.

IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni will celebrate his birthday on July 7 and Bravo, a CSK teammate, posted a teaser of his latest song on Instagram.

Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni

"Are you ready for July 7th!! @mahi7781 birthday we going to be celebrating his birthday in style with this special track from the Champion team!! guys don't forget to tag us an let us see your helicopter dance!! #7 #Helicopter (sic)," he captioned the video on Instagram.

Fans immediately took to Instagram to share their version of the helicopter dance which Dwayne Bravo posted on his official Instagram. First off was dance Sachin Khairnar.

Another young fan by the name of Pari Sharma also shared her take on the helicopter dance and Dwayne Bravo found it very cute.

Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup where they lost to New Zealand in the semi-final at Manchester.

