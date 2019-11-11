Dwayne Bravo slams former West Indies cricket boss

Dwayne Bravo, the former West Indies all-rounder, has lashed out at the previous administration while congratulating the Phil Simmons-coached current side for their ODI series win over Afghanistan on Saturday night. The ODI series win is West Indies's first since they defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the Caribbean in 2014.

"Congratulations to the team. It has been five years since we have not won an ODI series and the boys have now done this. I am a former West Indies cricketer but I may soon come out of international retirement. Let me tell you all that you can't think that West Indies cricket is now back to where we want it to be. What we have here are the right people in the right places and we are pointing in the right direction," The Trinidad Guardian quoted Bravo saying in a video message to the team.

Kieron Pollard's West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs on Saturday when they restricted Afghanistan's chase to 200 after scoring 247-9 in 50 overs.

"While the video was obviously a celebratory one meant to laud the current team's effort, Bravo could not resist taking a jab at the previous regime, which was led by Cameron," said the newspaper. "West Indies cricket has suffered at the hands of vindictive people who were bent on keeping certain people away from the team, ending many careers.

However, there is a God and every rope has an end. The longest rope in the world has an end and it is good to see. These are the same players but what you have different now is that there is a change at the very top and this has caused a lot of positives," Bravo said.

