Dwayne Johnson gives mom, girlfriend emotional Mother's Day shout-out

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram to share his thoughts for 'Mama Rock' and also for his longtime love, whom he has two daughters with

Not just for his mom, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has penned a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute for his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, too. The 'Fate of the Furious' star took to Instagram to share his thoughts for 'Mama Rock' and also for his longtime love, whom he has two daughters with. "Happy Mother's Day to my main squeeze [Lauren], holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who's holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia," wrote the 46-year-old as he shared an adorable picture of Hashian, holding their daughters - two-year-old Jasmine and newborn Tiana.

'I'm in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis.' 'And here's the best part and the thing I'm most proud of' Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you'll ever meet," he added.

In another post, Johnson shared a childhood picture with his mother and said, 'It's incredible when I think about what this woman has been through. What she's had to overcome. Like so many mothers out there, sacrificing so much to do her best to raise a good (most of the time;) boy into a good man.'

