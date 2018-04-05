Dwayne Johnson jokes he wants to marry Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand's sweet gesture towards Simone Garcia Johnson at the Golden Globe awards has left her father, Dwayne Johnson, in awe of her



Frances McDormand's sweet gesture towards Simone Garcia Johnson at the Golden Globe awards has left her father, Dwayne Johnson, in awe of her. Simone had acted as the Golden Globe Ambassador for the ceremony in January, and one of her responsibilities was to usher the winners off stage after their acceptance speeches.

After McDormand won her Best Actress Award for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Johnson said that "right before she speaks, she turns around and walks backstage and shakes Simone's hand out of the blue."

"No one did that, and she just had the awareness to do that to my 16-year-old daughter. She gave her speech, and as she's walking off, Frances grabs Simone's hand. She has the Globe in this hand and Simone's hand in this hand and she kisses Simone's hand. And I was so blown away by that gesture," Johnson said during his appearance at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

"It was so beautiful of her, and I've been meaning, by the way, to call her and tell her, but now that I'm here, I've got to tell you, Ellen, I've got a little crush on Frances," Johnson added.

The "Rampage" actor joked he wants to marry McDormand and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, with whom he is expecting his third child, also is also "down with it". "Frances, we're gonna have to exchange numbers because just between you and I. I know nobody else is watching - we're getting married. "It's not gonna be weird. Lauren's down with it," Johnson said.

