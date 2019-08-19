Search

Dwayne Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Published: Aug 19, 2019, 18:41 IST | PTI

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot in Hawaii on August 18, Monday, and Johnson shared the news on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian
Dwayne Johnson with wife Lauren Hashian. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therock

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has tied the knot with his partner of over 10 years, Lauren Hashian.

The duo tied the knot in Hawaii on August 18, Monday, and Johnson shared the news on Instagram. "We Do," he captioned the pictures from their special day.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. PÅmaikaÊ»i (blessed) @laurenhashianofficialâ¤ï¸ @hhgarcia41ð¸

A post shared by therock (@therock) onAug 19, 2019 at 3:27am PDT

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two children together: Jasmine Lia, three, and Tiana Gia, one.

The pair met back in 2006 when Johnson was filming "The Game Plan". He started dating Hashian after his split from his first wife, Dany Garcia, in 2007.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

dwayne johnsonhollywood news

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan all set to step into Akshay Kumar's shoes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK