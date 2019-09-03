Dwayne Johnson pens note for Kevin Hart post car crash

hollywood

Dwayne Johnson, who is popularly known as "The Rock", captioned the image: "Stop messing with my emotions brother Kevin Hart. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has penned an emotional note for his friend and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" co-actor Kevin Hart, who suffered major back injury after a car crash. Johnson on Monday shared a still from their movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Instagram.

Hart suffered severe back injuries and was hospitalised following a major car crash in California.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video, shows Hart's car deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road, reports tmz.com. The vehicle smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside, and its roof was completely crushed.

