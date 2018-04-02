Dwayne Johnson reveals secret battle with depression

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed the darkest time of his life in an interview with an international publication



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opened up about his secret battle with depression which left him "devastated and crying constantly", a month after he revealed he had witnessed his mother attempt suicide when he was 15. The wrestling-legend-turned-actor, 45, discussed the darkest time of his life in an interview with an international publication.

"Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly." Johnson saw his dream of becoming a professional footballer destroyed following injuries. He signed up with a football league, but was let go within one year. The actor is now said to be worth £156m.

