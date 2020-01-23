Dwayne Johnson Ryan Reynolds Gal Gadot begin shoot for Netflix's Red Notice

Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson kick-started the shooting for Netflix film, Red Notice along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on Tuesday (local time).

The 47-year-old 'Fast and Furious' actor hopped on to Instagram as he shared the picture of the clap and wrote, "(Day) 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for @Netflix.Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted. The world's greatest art thief. The world's greatest tracker.The world's greatest conman.#REDNOTICE#Netflix."

Dwayne Johnson is re-teaming with Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber for the Netflix film. 'Red Notice' is expected to release in 2021. Dwayne Johnson, is also set to essay the role of DC's supervillain, in his upcoming flick Black Adam which will hit the theatres in 2021. Gal Gadot is also looking forward to the much-anticipated release of 2020 Wonder Woman 1983. Ryan Reynolds, who was last seen in Netflix's '6 Underground' will next be seen in Free Guy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever