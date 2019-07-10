Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice to release on Netflix

hollywood

Red Notice was earlier scheduled to be released by Universal on November 13, 2020, but the new date hasn't been fixed yet.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice is all set to release on Netflix. The film was earlier scheduled to be released by Universal on November 13, 2020, but the new date hasn't been fixed yet.

The upcoming heist film is being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who helmed Johnson-starrer Skyscraper last year. "I'm beyond thrilled to be making Red Notice with Scott Stuber and Netflix — a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience," said Thurber in a statement.

Johnson added, "With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal." This film comes as Netflix's most expensive feature undertakings alongside Six Underground, which also stars Ryan Reynolds

