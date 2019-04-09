Dwayne Johnson thanks his fans for making his latest release a success

hollywood

Producer Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, recently posted a four-minute video on his Instagram handle, where he thanked his fans for showing love towards the movie 'Shazam'. "Our SHAZAM! Is the #1 movie in the world. THANK YOU!," Johnson captioned the video.

Johnson started the video by saying that how he wants to deliver his thanks and gratitude towards his fans that made 'Shazam' a really big success around the world. He also said that he is overjoyed to see how the movie is getting rave reviews from all the quarters and how the movie has received 92 or 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. He later revealed how he asked Warner Bros. to come up with two different origin movies for Shazam and Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson explained, "For those who know about comic books and who know the mythology of Shazam know that Shazam is connected to Black Adam".

"Black Adam is an antihero or villain, who I cannot wait to play. I've been developing this, and it's been with me in my DNA, for over ten years now. We should start shooting that in about a year. I'm very excited about that," he further revealed.

Johnson further went on to add, "I can't wait to play Black Adam because they're all getting their asses kicked when I play Black Adam. That day of reckoning is coming for everyone".

