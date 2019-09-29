Dwayne Johnson thanks Vin Diesel, hints at Fast & Furious return

Dwayne Johnson has expressed his gratitude to fans for making 'Fast & Furious' spinoff 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' a success. He also thanked star Vin Diesel for supporting the offshoot before hinting at a reunion in an Instagram video on Friday.

Johnson went on to recall joining the franchise at Diesel's invitation: "My goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could," he said, adding, "And of course, all roads lead to one thing. I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto," referring to Diesel's F&F character.

The message appears to indicate the duo's long-simmering feud has been put to rest, hinting as it does at Johnson's Luke Hobbs rejoining the main 'Fast & Furious' films.

While Johnson has confirmed he will not appear in the upcoming ninth installment, a tenth film is already in the works, and never ruled out a possible post-credits cameo, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The feud between the two stars began in 2016, during the filming of 'The Fate of the Furious', when Johnson referred to some of his male coworkers as "candy asses." "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling -- you're right," he wrote on Instagram. It later became clear that these comments were directed at Diesel, reported the outlet.

'Fast & Furious 9' is set to hit the screens on May 22, 2020. The film will feature Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Charlize Theron, and franchise newcomer John Cena.

