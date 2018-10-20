Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise gets new release date of July 24, 2020

hollywood

Disney has delayed the release of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer Jungle Cruise by nine months. The film, being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will now hit the theatres on July 24, 2020 instead of previously announced date of October 10, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, a feature adaptation of Disney's theme park ride, follows a boat captain who takes a sister and her brother on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings. Johnson, who was most recently seen in Skyscraper, will portray the role of the boat captain, while Blunt and actor Jack Whitehall are playing the sister and the brother.

The film will also feature Edgar Ramirez, as the villain with a conquistador (soldiers and explorers of the Spanish Empire) background, and Paul Giamatti. Beau Flynn, John Davis and John Fox are producing alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon will serve as the co-producer.

The film had wrapped shooting in September.

