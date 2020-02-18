Dwayne Wade: Hardest was to tell wife Gabrielle Union I had a child with ex Aja Metoyer

Former basketball player Dwyane Wade has revealed he found it very tough to tell his now-wife Gabrielle Union he had a child with another woman. In 2013, Wade took a break from his relationship with Gabrielle and had son, Xavier, with ex-partner Aja Metoyer.

Speaking in his upcoming documentary, D Wade: Life Unexpected, he said: "I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her. Hardest thing I've ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle that I've had a child with somebody else. I couldn't sleep. I wasn't eating. Gab and me just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it."

Wade retired from the sport last year to spend time with his family and kids—Zaire, 18, Zion, 12, and Kaavia, one.

