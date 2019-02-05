DY Patil 'A' win T20 title

cricket

Reliance One posted 180-6 in their 20 overs with Nikhil Naik (53) and Anukul Roy (50 not out) being their chief contributors. For DY Patil 'A', Tewatia took 3-21

The victorious DY Patil 'A' team after their T20 Cup win recently

Skipper Rahul Tewatia's all-round performance and Mandeep Singh's unbeaten 78 (7x4, 2x6) helped DY Patil 'A' beat Reliance One by seven wickets to lift the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium recently.

Reliance One posted 180-6 in their 20 overs with Nikhil Naik (53) and Anukul Roy (50 not out) being their chief contributors. For DY Patil 'A', Tewatia took 3-21. In their chase, DY Patil 'A' were well served by two partnerships - Mandeep and Shubham Ranjane's third-wicket stand of 79, and Mandeep and Tewatia's unbeaten 52-run fourth-wicket stand. DY Patil 'A' were awarded R8 lakh, while Reliance One received Rs 5 lakh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates