Kanga League: DY Patil Sports Academy win 'B' division title by narrowest of margins

Every run and every wicket can be crucial in a competitive game of cricket and Sunday proved this yet again as the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League 'B' division title was decided by the narrowest of margins.

DY Patil Sports Academy (DYPSA) and Police Gymkhana were locked on 13 points each after seven games and the title went to the Navi Mumbai side thanks to their better quotient of 1.507 to the police team's 1.178.

However, had the cops taken the last wicket to dismiss Worli Sports Club in their Sunday fixture, they would have won the title instead.

Police Gym promoted too

At Worli Sports Club, Police Gymkhana needed a first innings lead to get past DYPSA's points tally. However, they could only manage a draw instead and had to be satisfied with second place. Batting first, the cops declared at 161-7 with Rohit Pol (50) and Mayur Sanap (45) doing the bulk of the scoring. In reply, the Worli side were on 81-9 at close of play, with Viraj Gamre (29) being their top-scorer. Police Gymkhana pacers Santosh Shinde and Amit Pande took four and three wickets respectively but having missed out on taking just one more Worli SC wicket to seal the title must hurt the cops even though they earned a promotion to the 'A' division.

Veteran Tambe claims fifer

On the other hand, champions DYPSA, have returned to the 'A' division after a gap of two years. In their last game at home on Sunday, they beat Parsee Gymkhana on first-innings lead, thanks to veteran leggie Pravin Tambe, 48, who took a fifer (5-42) and young left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari's 4-37. They helped bowl out Parsee Gym for 141. Nikhil Patil and Aakarshit Gomel made significant scores of 40 and 33 respectively for Parsee Gym. Their left-arm spinner Aditya Dhumal did well to take a fifer (5-51) but DYPSA's 144-6 declared, thanks mainly to skipper Subramanian Doraiswamy (64) and Kaustubh Pawar (43). Eventually the total proved enough for the hosts. Parsee Gymkhana ended in third spot with 12 points.

