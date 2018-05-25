E-hawala racket was run just like a company, says police source

A police source said this racket was planned and executed like a company, with a few of those involved being assigned set responsibilities



Following multiple arrests, it has now emerged that the e-hawala racket, busted by the Sahar police, was run just like a company. A police source said this racket was planned and executed like a company, with a few of those involved being assigned set responsibilities.

Arrested accused Sajid Shaikh told cops how he was assigned bank work, which included opening bank accounts for the accused entertainment companies and getting forex cards. The three member team of arrested accused Zulfiqar Shaikh, Mehrunissa and Saira - both of whom are still absconding - were tasked with recruiting carriers who'd take the hawala money to Dubai.

Luring carriers

The trio would lure carriers with the promise of Rs 13,000 per trip, free air tickets and the opportunity to tour Dubai. The source also added that another arrested accused identified as Majid Balip was responsible for taking carriers along with him, but before he could be successful in doing so, he was arrested. Police source also said they have found out two more carriers hideouts in Mumbai, and they were going to be arrested by Thursday night.

The Sahar police has nabbed 28 accused in the racket. Ten female carriers have been served notices under CrPC and asked to co-operate with the investigation. The accused are residents of Cheetah camp, Nagpada and Dongri area.

The source also revealed that one of the main accused, identified as Romil Shah, is still at large. He resides in Kandivali and has an import-export business. His role in this racket was to convert the money sent through the e-hawala route intogoods,and import those articles to India.

