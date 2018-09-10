Earthquake in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

national

The quake occurred at 6.28 am at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.7, it said

Representational Picture

A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital for the second time in less than 24 hours, the National Centre For Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 6.28 am at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.7, it said.

It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.

A few days ago, Japan was hit by a massive earthquake which saw two people killed and 120 others injured. The earthquake measured 6.7 on the Richter Scale, followed by a number of aftershocks, that rocked Japan's Hokkaido prefecture.

