Earthquake in Uttarakhand, third this month

A slight tremor measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook the hill state of Uttarakhand on Thursday, the IMD said. No loss of life or property was reported from anywhere. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tremors categorised as "slight" were felt at the border of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts of Garhwal region.



The quake was felt for only a few seconds, officials said. "The depth of the seismic events was 33 km, the time of occurrence was 4.37 p.m.," an official from the seismological services of the IMD told IANS.

On December 5, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand, causing tremors in the state and adjoining areas, including Delhi and NCR. A day before that a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported in the state.

