Earthquake jolts New Zealand's remote islands

Sep 10, 2018, 16:20 IST | IANS

The tremor was initially reported as of 6.8 magnitude, but was later revised

Representational Image

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand on Monday, without triggering a tsunami alert.

New Zealand GeoNet recorded that the quake occurred at 4.18 p.m (local time), with epicentre of 132 km below and 785 km away from Whakatane in north island, Radio New Zealand reported.

The tremor was initially reported as of 6.8 magnitude, but was later revised. GeoNet said the quake could be felt across the country, from the East Coast to the South Island.

Ministry of Civil Defence of New Zealand said that based on current information, the initial assessment ruled out a subsequent tsunami threat.

Seismologist John Ristau said even though an automated system of the GNS, New Zealand's research institute, reported several small earthquakes, it was not the case.

