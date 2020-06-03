Earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hits India-Bangladesh border

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the India- Bangladesh border on Wednesday morning but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The earthquake took place around 7.10 am and its epicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 km southeast of Sohra, officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

The tremor was felt by people across Meghalaya but there was no immediate report of any damage, a senior police officer told PTI.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever