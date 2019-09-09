Earthquake measuring 5.0 jolts North India

This picture has been for representational purposes.

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.0 richter scale shook up several parts of North India on Monday. According to media reports, the tremors were felt in the Chamba region, along the Jammu and Kashmir-Himachal Pradesh border.

According to a report in Express tribune, tremors were also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the PoK. They were also felt in nearby areas including Abbotabad, Nakial and Manshera.

The Met office informed the epicenter of the earthquake to be located 12 kilometers deep along the northern border between Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and India.

Although the tremors triggered panic among the people, no causalities or damage to property has been reported so far, the report further stated.

In May, an earthquake measuring 4.2 was reported in Chitral and adjoining areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. In April last year, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake also jolted many towns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the region.

With inputs from ANI

