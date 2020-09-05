Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits north of Mumbai

An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale and 10 km depth occurred at 91km north of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/exCZ4pApT0 pic.twitter.com/6E4mWxKbJr — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 5, 2020

Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 00:05:12 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.88, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 95km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/0bHDAVAQba pic.twitter.com/MQq7FO7bWa — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 4, 2020

More details are awaited

