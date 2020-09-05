Search

Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits north of Mumbai

Published: 05 September, 2020 09:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik

Photo used for representational purpose
An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale and 10 km depth occurred at 91km north of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology.

More details are awaited

