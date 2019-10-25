MENU

Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude rattles New Zealand

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 09:34 IST | ANI | Wellington

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

Wellington (New Zealand): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:14 pm (UTC), was registered at a depth of 33 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

New Zealand lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

