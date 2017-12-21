Earthquake shakes areas near Iran's capital Tehran

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Malard town in Iran's Tehran Province on Wednesday, the Iran Seismological Center (ISC) said

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Malard town in Iran's Tehran Province on Wednesday, the Iran Seismological Center (ISC) said. The epicentre of the earthquake, about 50 kilometre east of Iranian capital Tehran, was at the depth of seven kilometre, 35.69 degree north latitude and 50.96 degrees east longitude, Xinhua quoted the ISC, as saying.



People phone and wait in the streets in Tehran overnight on December 21, 2017, after an earthquake was felt in the Iranian capital. The quake measuring 5.2 magnitude struck shortly before 11:30 pm (2000 GMT), according to the seismological centre of the University of Tehran. The epicentre of the tremor was located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of the capital. Pic/ AFP

The quake was felt in the capital as well as Alborz, Qazvin, Ghilan and Qom provinces. Power lines in some towns of Tehran province have been cut off and communication and internet systems have been disrupted. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas, the report said. People in Tehran and suburban towns are on the streets in panic. The report said Akhtar Abad village in suburban Tehran has sustained damage and one person was injured.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go