Earthquake tremors experienced in Palghar near Mumbai

Palghar: Tremors measuring 3-3.5 on the Richter scale were experienced Friday in some parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said.

The tremors were felt at 6:58am, 10:03am and 10:29am and were measured at 3.3, 3.5 and 3.0 on the Richter scale respectively, the official said.

Earthquake Shock (1) 3.3 magnitude at 06.58 am at 20.0N (Lat) and 72.9E (Long)at 10 km depth

Earthquake Shock (2) 3.5 magnitude at 10.03 am at 20.0N (Lat) and 72.9E (Long)at 5 km depth

Earthquake Shock (3) 3.0 magnitude at 10.29 am at 20.0N (Lat) and 72.9E (Long)at 5 km depth

Earthquake Shock (4) 4.1 magnitude at 14.06 am at 19.9 N (Lat) and 72.8 E (Long) at 5 km depth

The epicenter lies at the east of Dahanu and tremors felt in areas of Dahanu and Talasari.

He said tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of the district, adding that there were no reports of casualties or damage caused to properties. The region has been experiencing such tremors routinely since November last year.

