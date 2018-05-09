Earthquake tremors hit Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring at least nine children and causing panic among the residents

Representational Picture

States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday felt the tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region, officials said.

The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today, a MeT Department official said. "The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale," he said.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, government officials said. Tremors were also felt in Delhi, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring at least nine children and causing panic among the residents, media reports said. The epicenter of the quake was northwestern city of Bannu at a depth of 12 kilometres. The temblor was felt in the Swat Valley and Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

At least nine children were injured in Bannu's Government Model School near Tankhi Bazaar, it said. The panic-stricken children rushed out of the three-story building. Few jumped from second and third floor of the building. The injured have been moved to District Headquarters Hospital, the report said.

Last month, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted many towns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The epicenter of the quake was at the depth of 200 kilometres in Hindu Kush mountain area of Afghanistan.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

