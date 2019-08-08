Earthquakes hit Taiwan, Afghanistan; no casualties reported

international

The quake occurred at 6:15 am (IST) and its epicentre was located 17 kilometres east of Farkhar in Afghanistan

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Taipei: An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale on Thursday morning rattled the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake took place at 6:15 am (IST) and its epicentre was located 17 kilometres east of Farkhar in Afghanistan. The depth of the temblor was situated at 222.1 kilometres.

United States Geological Survey (USGS): Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale struck Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at 6:15 am (IST), today. — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

There were no immediate reports of damage to property or casualties as a result of the quake and this is the second time an earthquake has occurred today. Earlier, a 5.8 magnitude quake jolted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan at around 5:30 am (local time) and its epicentre was situated 16 kilometres south-east of Su'ao city. According to USGS, the earthquake struck 10 km below the earth's surface. According to reports, the tremors in capital Taipei were strong enough to sway buildings, waking people up from their sleep. No casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.