Ease-l into this

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 08:46 IST | The Guide Team

Shimmering Santorini Canvas Painting Workshop in association with the Bombay Drawing Room

.
.

Art

Sign up for the Shimmering Santorini Canvas Painting Workshop being organised by a restaurant in association with the Bombay Drawing Room and experience Greece through art.

On August 14, 6 to 10 pm
At And It Was Called Yellow, Reclamation, Bandra West.
Call 9619273009.
Cost Rs 1,850

Tags

mumbai guidebandrathings to do in mumbai

