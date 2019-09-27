Ease-l into this

Art

Sign up for the Shimmering Santorini Canvas Painting Workshop being organised by a restaurant in association with the Bombay Drawing Room and experience Greece through art.

On August 14, 6 to 10 pm

At And It Was Called Yellow, Reclamation, Bandra West.

Call 9619273009.

Cost Rs 1,850

