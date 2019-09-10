Ease lockdown, curfews in Kashmir: UN rights chief

Jammu and Kashmir police detain a Kashmiri Shiite during a strict curfew in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on the eighth day of Muharram on September 8, 2019. Pic/AFP

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir, and asked India to ease the current lockdowns to ensure people's access to basic services.

Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, also asked Pakistan and India to ensure the human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected, amid tensions between the two neighbours after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by New Delhi.

"I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists," she said.

NRC has caused uncertainty

On India's NRC exercise, she said the recent verification process in Assam has caused great uncertainty and anxiety, with some 1.9 million people excluded from the final list published on August 31. She appealed to the Indian government to ensure due process during the appeals process, prevent deportation or detention, and ensure people are protected from statelessness.

