East Indian community members come together to chalk out plan to 'Save Gaothans'

Around 40 members of the community, including two corporators, seven advocates and a retired ACP, came together to brainstorm over how they could go about in order to protect the gaothans

Members of East Indian community at the meeting of Malwani-Kharodi village East Indian Gaothan community 'Save Gaithan' at Avion Hotel, Vile Parle in Mumbai. All Pics/Shadab Khan

Following the outrage from the community over the demolitions of Gaothans and inculcation into the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), the members of the East Indian community gathered at Avion Hotel in Vile Parle on Saturday for chalking out a plan to 'Save Gaothans'. Around 40 members of the community, including two corporators, seven advocates and a retired ACP, came together to brainstorm over how they could go about in order to protect the gaothans.

"A resolution to defend and protect the gaothans for its status, culture and existence were passed. A team has been formed to draft a Gaothan policy and put it before the government officials. While the Malad gaothan matter is in the court, we are trying to save other gaothans too," said Greg Periera, the convener of the Bombay East Indian Association.

Mid-Day had reported in its June 18th edition how the East Indian residents had protested against the BMC's plan to demolish 60-year-old houses in Malad for road widening. They had said that they cannot be treated like slum dwellers and evicted without proper rehabilitation elsewhere.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates