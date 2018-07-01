Eastbourne win gives Wozniacki a perfect pre-Wimbledon boost

Wozniacki, 27, was winning her first title since claiming her maiden Grand Slam trophy earlier this year in the Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki

Denmark's World No.2 Caroline Wozniacki gave herself the perfect confidence-booster ahead of Wimbledon with a hard fought 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka to take her second WTA Eastbourne title on Saturday.

Wozniacki, 27, was winning her first title since claiming her maiden Grand Slam trophy earlier this year in the Australian Open. Wozniacki last won the Eastbourne tournament in 2009 the same year Sabalenka's coach Dmitry Tursonov won the men's title. "This means a lot, I forgot how heavy (the trophy) it is!

It is great I can still play at this level almost 10 years later," said Wozniacki, whose father and coach Piotr came on to the court twice to give her advice, says the victory sets her up nicely for Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam event in which she has never reached the quarter-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever