Easter 2019: Hatch an eggilicious plan

From celebrating in the high seas to digging into festive brunches, here's our guide to making your Easter Sunday a special one

Groove and binge

12 PM – 3 PM: Swing to the tunes of 2 Wice As Nice, a two-piece musical duo featuring Glynis Luan Simoes and Mario Andrade, while digging into a delectable Easter brunch at Woodside Inn. The menu will feature a hearty fare of Scotch egg with roasted red pepper and tomato sauce, triple cheese tortellini in spicy pumpkin sauce, and almond and herb crusted thread fin fish with Makroot lime.

WHERE: Woodside Inn, shop No. 11 & 12, Oshiwara, Andheri West

PRICE: Rs 1,995 per person

CALL: 26328963

Play board games

12.30 PM onwards: Celebrate Easter with your family and friends over an extravagant Brunch feast filled with classics like devilled eggs, stuffed calamari, lemon grass-infused crab cakes and roast pork leg. You can also play board games like jenga, UNO, Ludo, and enjoy a complimentary splash in the pool.

WHERE: Hyatt Regency, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East

PRICE: Rs 1,995

TO BOOK: hyattrestaurants.com

Enjoy a traditional Indian meal

11 AM – 4 PM: For those who like to cling to traditions, enjoy a brunch that is inspired from the Goan, Mangalorean and East Indian cuisines. The spread will include fish curry with sannas, chicken masala roast, buffard mutton curry, chorizo pulao and potato chops.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, Khar West

PRICE: Rs 1,400

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Go sailing with friends

5 PM – 7 PM: If are are an outdoor person and want to celebrate Easter in the high seas, join Trip 360 for an evening on a sailing cruise. You will sail past lighthouses, get to see Mumbai's iconic landmarks, and if lucky, meet a school of dolphins and porpoises.

WHERE: Opposite Taj Mahal Hotel, near Gateway of India

PRICE: Rs 2,500

TO BOOK: 9930086252

Gift a rare chocolate treat

11 AM – 12 AM: Give your special someone a rich chocolate Easter egg shell made with 64 per cent dark Ghana chocolate. The egg will be filled with 10 pieces each of clusters made with crunchy hazelnuts, cashew nuts and almond nibs, whose shells are infused with coconut ganache and alphonso mango confit filling.

WHERE: Fabelle at Chocolate Boutique, ITC Maratha, Sahar

PRICE: Rs 875 per box

CALL: 61841979

Get marzipan eggs

Craving for some home-made marzipan treats? Nolencia Dharmai is taking last-minute orders. From bounty and zebra eggs, rum fudge, solid chocolate bunnies to marzipan eggs and chickens, you can grab something for yourself and your loved one.

PRICE: Rs 175 – Rs 500

CALL: 9022281213

Sign up for a talk by P Sainath

22 monday

6 pm - 9 pm: On the occasion of World Earth Day, Dextrus will host a dialogue by P Sainath. He will share views on the current scenario of the agrarian crisis in the age of inequality.

WHERE: Dextrus, Crescenzo, BKC

CALL: 9004256464

Learn to decorate cakes

23 tuesday

4 pm - 6 pm: Plate & Pint is going to host chef Matthew Hodgett from Le Cordon Bleu. The chef will conduct a free workshop, where you can learn the intricate art of cookie and cake decoration with fondant and royal icing.

WHERE: Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner

WRITE TO: zamin@cordonbleu.edu

Gateway to your childhood

24 wednesday

12 PM onwards: Gateway Taproom will bring the beauty of the outdoors, inside by converting their BKC space into the ideal picnic spot. The month-long picnic will boast craft beers, paired with sandwiches, mini salad jars and cocktails.

WHERE: Gateway Taproom, BKC

CALL: 26534748

Watch a Spanish thriller film

25 thursday

7 pm: As part of an initiative by the faculty of the Spanish school, Mumbai, to bring the best of Ibero-American movies to India, Tesis will be screened in the city. The film has won seven 1996 Goya Awards.

WHERE: Si Bambai, Kala Ghoda, Fort

ENTRY: Rs 150

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

A festival to celebrate women

27 saturday

4 pm - 8.30 pm: The Wild Women Festival is conceptualised and curated by Arundhathi Subramaniam. The event celebrates the many dimensions of the female voice in sacred poetry.

WHERE: NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 100

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

