Easter 2019: Hatch an eggilicious plan
From celebrating in the high seas to digging into festive brunches, here's our guide to making your Easter Sunday a special one
Groove and binge
12 PM – 3 PM: Swing to the tunes of 2 Wice As Nice, a two-piece musical duo featuring Glynis Luan Simoes and Mario Andrade, while digging into a delectable Easter brunch at Woodside Inn. The menu will feature a hearty fare of Scotch egg with roasted red pepper and tomato sauce, triple cheese tortellini in spicy pumpkin sauce, and almond and herb crusted thread fin fish with Makroot lime.
WHERE: Woodside Inn, shop No. 11 & 12, Oshiwara, Andheri West
PRICE: Rs 1,995 per person
CALL: 26328963
Play board games
12.30 PM onwards: Celebrate Easter with your family and friends over an extravagant Brunch feast filled with classics like devilled eggs, stuffed calamari, lemon grass-infused crab cakes and roast pork leg. You can also play board games like jenga, UNO, Ludo, and enjoy a complimentary splash in the pool.
WHERE: Hyatt Regency, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East
PRICE: Rs 1,995
TO BOOK: hyattrestaurants.com
Enjoy a traditional Indian meal
11 AM – 4 PM: For those who like to cling to traditions, enjoy a brunch that is inspired from the Goan, Mangalorean and East Indian cuisines. The spread will include fish curry with sannas, chicken masala roast, buffard mutton curry, chorizo pulao and potato chops.
WHERE: Doolally Taproom, Khar West
PRICE: Rs 1,400
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Go sailing with friends
5 PM – 7 PM: If are are an outdoor person and want to celebrate Easter in the high seas, join Trip 360 for an evening on a sailing cruise. You will sail past lighthouses, get to see Mumbai's iconic landmarks, and if lucky, meet a school of dolphins and porpoises.
WHERE: Opposite Taj Mahal Hotel, near Gateway of India
PRICE: Rs 2,500
TO BOOK: 9930086252
Gift a rare chocolate treat
11 AM – 12 AM: Give your special someone a rich chocolate Easter egg shell made with 64 per cent dark Ghana chocolate. The egg will be filled with 10 pieces each of clusters made with crunchy hazelnuts, cashew nuts and almond nibs, whose shells are infused with coconut ganache and alphonso mango confit filling.
WHERE: Fabelle at Chocolate Boutique, ITC Maratha, Sahar
PRICE: Rs 875 per box
CALL: 61841979
Get marzipan eggs
Craving for some home-made marzipan treats? Nolencia Dharmai is taking last-minute orders. From bounty and zebra eggs, rum fudge, solid chocolate bunnies to marzipan eggs and chickens, you can grab something for yourself and your loved one.
PRICE: Rs 175 – Rs 500
CALL: 9022281213
Sign up for a talk by P Sainath
22 monday
6 pm - 9 pm: On the occasion of World Earth Day, Dextrus will host a dialogue by P Sainath. He will share views on the current scenario of the agrarian crisis in the age of inequality.
WHERE: Dextrus, Crescenzo, BKC
CALL: 9004256464
Learn to decorate cakes
23 tuesday
4 pm - 6 pm: Plate & Pint is going to host chef Matthew Hodgett from Le Cordon Bleu. The chef will conduct a free workshop, where you can learn the intricate art of cookie and cake decoration with fondant and royal icing.
WHERE: Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner
WRITE TO: zamin@cordonbleu.edu
Gateway to your childhood
24 wednesday
12 PM onwards: Gateway Taproom will bring the beauty of the outdoors, inside by converting their BKC space into the ideal picnic spot. The month-long picnic will boast craft beers, paired with sandwiches, mini salad jars and cocktails.
WHERE: Gateway Taproom, BKC
CALL: 26534748
Watch a Spanish thriller film
25 thursday
7 pm: As part of an initiative by the faculty of the Spanish school, Mumbai, to bring the best of Ibero-American movies to India, Tesis will be screened in the city. The film has won seven 1996 Goya Awards.
WHERE: Si Bambai, Kala Ghoda, Fort
ENTRY: Rs 150
LOG ON: bookmyshow.com
Treat yourself to organic food
26 friday
A festival to celebrate women
27 saturday
4 pm - 8.30 pm: The Wild Women Festival is conceptualised and curated by Arundhathi Subramaniam. The event celebrates the many dimensions of the female voice in sacred poetry.
WHERE: NCPA, Nariman Point
ENTRY: Rs 100
LOG ON: bookmyshow.com
