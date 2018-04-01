Easter celebrated with religious fervour in Kerala

Devotees thronged churches across Kerala since the wee hours to attend the special prayers and services held to mark the holy occasion

Christians in Kerala on Sunday celebrated Easter, the day of resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion, with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm. Cutting across denominations, devotees thronged churches across the state since the wee hours to attend the special prayers and services held to mark the holy occasion.

While leading the masses, bishops and priests imparted the message of hope and spiritual revival to them. The Syro Malabar Church Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry led the special Easter prayers and services at St Thomas Forane Church in North Paravur in Kochi while Archbishop M Soosai Packiam presided over the mass at St Josephs cathedral of Latin Catholic rite here. As the Easter also marked the culmination of the 40-day-long Lent, during which devotees abstain from worldly pleasures and luxuries, traditional feasts were arranged in most Christian homes.

Governor Justice (Rtd) P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala greeted Keralites on the occasion. "May the solemn celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ ennoble our hearts with peace and compassion, and motivate us to serve the needy in a spirit of love and harmony," the Governor said in his message.

