Easter: Jessica Simpson shares adorable family pictures

Easter celebrations turned out grand for American singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson. The designer posted pictures of her family. "Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" she captioned the picture.

Making the image even sweeter, the entire family wore coordinating outfits. According to a report by People, this is the first time that Simpson has shared a picture of all her children together. Simpson also posted an adorable close-up shot of the couple's 4-week-old daughter, who appeared to be taking a nap in her cradle.

View this post on Instagram ð SISTERS ð #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) onApr 21, 2019 at 12:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Birdie Mae Johnson A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) onApr 21, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

"Birdie Mae Johnson," she simply captioned the snap on Instagram. The designer has been open about her pregnancy-related issues from the beginning and posted regular updates on Instagram sharing her day to day pregnancy struggles including her swollen feet and bloated face.

Simpson announced that she is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with husband Eric Johnson in September. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, and son Ace Knute.

