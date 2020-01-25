Eastern side of Bandra station is a nightmare

There has been no progress in the nullah widening work on the eastern side of Bandra station since December last year. Pic/Shadab Khan

For the lakhs of commuters, stepping into the eastern side of the Bandra station has become a nightmare, with the stalled nullah widening work adding to their travelling woes caused by the share auto mafia. The daily travellers have complained about the difficulty they have been recently facing in navigating to either the family court or the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The civic body, after several obstructions, finally began widening the Chamdawadi nullah outside Bandra East station on December 24 but the completion of the work is nowhere in sight as the work was halted just two days later. An entire stretch in the area is dug up blocking the entry to BEST buses since November when the BMC had started digging up the road, causing immense inconvenience to the commuters.

A religious structure is believed to be in the way of the widening project, obstructing the work. Here arises the need for a proper dialogue between the authorities and the people involved to resolve the matter amicably so that the nullah work is back on track. Even a slight ease in travel on the eastern side, which is extremely disorganised and poorly managed compared to its Western sibling, will be helpful for the commuters.

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation works on sorting out the nullah widening project, the officials should pay attention to the share auto mafia operating with impunity at the station. With an absolute monopoly the share auto drivers enjoy, the commuters are left with hardly any option other than walking till the bus station nearby.

There are mounds of rubble and debris on the eastern side, visible from the bridge as you disembark. Crossing the road to get to the other side is an absolute nightmare as rickshaws are wending their way through the road.

A host of problems on the eastern side of Bandra station must be seen holistically. Being one of the busiest junctions of the city connecting corporate offices in BKC, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, Collector's office and the family court, the area needs immediate attention and prompt action.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates