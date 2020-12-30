Easy DIY Cocktails for the perfect NYE celebration

New Year celebrations will be muted this year much like other festivities in 2020 with people opting to celebrate within the comfort of their homes. To add to your cheer, we asked city mixologists to share simple DIY cocktails for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Nama Bay

“Gin is popularly known as the king of spirits and rightly so because it is light (with just 97 calories), botanical and easily blends with mostly all juices and teas. Our Nama Bay is a blissful blend of gin with fresh citrusy lemongrass, fresh winter orange juice, and ginger (perfect for the weather)”, said Merwyn Alphonso, assistant bar manager at Yauatcha, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Glass: Napoli

Garnish: Banana Leaf

Ingredients

1/4 Lemongrass

10 ml simple sugar syrup

35 ml gin

15 ml Campari

3 slices of ginger

130 ml orange juice (fresh, winter oranges)

Method

- Muddle Lemongrass in a Boston glass

- Add the rest of the ingredients, around 3 to 4 ice cubes

- Shake well for around 5 to 10 seconds

- Strain the mixture into the glass with fresh ice

- Then garnish with a banana leaf inside as shown in the image

- Add more ice up to the rim of the glass if required



Bandra Sorrel Punch

“The cocktail is pretty simple, made using ingredients which resemble warmth and festivity. Traditional brandy was substituted with Dark Rum. Ginger resembles warmth and raspberry and orange resemble festivity. We wanted to re-create a drink which would be the complete package,” explained Nilesh Patel, head- west at Impressario Handmade Restaurants that owns Bandra’s Salt Water Cafe.

Ingredients

Dark Rum - 45 ml

Raspberry Syrup - 20 ml

Lime Juice - 20 ml

Ginger Juice - 20 ml

Orange Juice - 100 ml

Ice cubes - 4 to 5

Method

- In a mixing glass add all the ingredients together

- Add ice cubes, cover, and shake all the ingredients together well

- Strain and serve

Trappist Monk

“We wanted to use our good O'le Old Monk Legend and give it a more intense sense of dimension, by concocting with Jagermeister this cocktail. The name was an influence of the Trappist monks who took a vow of Silence,” shared Shankar Warli, mixologist at Woodside Inn, Colaba.

Ingredients

Old Monk - 30 ml

Jägermeister - 30 ml

Honey and Cinnamon Syrup - 15 ml (add cinnamon powder to honey and strain it to get a smooth syrup)

Fresh lime juice - 15 ml

Edible Flower Garnish (use any edible flower as per choice and availability)

Ice Cubes - 5 to 6

Coupe Glass to Serve

Method

- In an ice shaker, add 5 to 6 cubes of ice

- Then add all the ingredients- old monk, Jagermeister, honey and cinnamon syrup, and fresh lime juice

- Shake well for a few minutes and strain it into the glass

- Garnish with any edible flower of your choice

Cheers!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news