Easy shoulder exercise to release stress

Stiff neck, shoulder strain or tight shoulders are a big concern for most of us. We might not notice but it can creep up when we sit for hours at the desk, carrying heavy backpacks or just squeezing phone between ear and shoulder on a long call. The soft tissue of the neck and shoulder hold a lot of stress for us. The time spends leaning on the gadgets, shoulder posturing, etc can lead to stiff shoulder muscles and pain. And this pain just keeps on increasing with hectic lifestyle and stress. It is time to take a break, stand up for a few minutes and practice some simple shoulder exercises to bring back your energy and shower some relief on your shoulders. Here are some easy and quick shoulder exercises by Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre, to release stress.

Shoulder rolls

To loosen your shoulders, increase flexibility and relieve the tension on the muscles – this is the first step! Imagine it to be the gateway to releasing stress and relaxing the shoulders. Stand in a comfortable position with your arms on your sides. Slowly move the shoulder blades up and gently push it backwards in a circular motion and then down. You need to only make tiny circles in backward motions taking 10 seconds for each round. Make 10 circles and then reverse the direction. The exercise helps with body posturing, relaxation, and release shoulder tension.

Chin retractions

For people who rest their head in the same position for long, this move helps relax the chin, neck, and shoulder. Stand in an upright position and move your chin forward slightly parallel to the ground. Pull it back to the straight position instantly. Repeat this tucking in and out of chin for a few times every hour to reduce muscles stress and relax the shoulders. Reduced double chin is a bonus!

Neck stretch

Stand straight and tilt your right ear to the right shoulder. Softly place the right palm on the left temple and add a little pressure for that extra stretch. Hold on to this for a few seconds and slowly return to the straight position. Repeat the tilt on the left side as well. You can do this while sitting at your office desk too for instant relief.

T-Y-I movements

Stand with the wall with your arms stretched out. Slowly raise the arms on both sides to make a T-shape. Now raise the arms to make a Y-shape and hold it for a few seconds. Next, take the arms straight up to 90-degree angle i.e. I-shape! With your back straight, this stretch relaxes the neck, shoulder blades and the underarms area for releasing stress. It works beautifully in aligning body posture too.

Arm circles

Stand perpendicular to the wall and start making big circles with your one arm. Get closer to the wall for some extra stretch. Make 10 circles both clockwise and anti-clockwise and then turn around for the opposite arm. Do not slouch or move your neck during the exercise. The move stimulates the upper back, shoulder blades and chest to correct body posture and relaxing the muscle tension on the shoulders.

Thread the needle

On the yoga mat, sit on all fours. Slowly as you breathe in, bend the body and raise the right hand towards the sky. Your body rotates outwards as you raise the hand. Hold on for a few seconds and as you exhale, thread the arm in the space between your left arm and leg. As you thread your right arm towards the left side of your body, you squeeze and rotate inwards too. Relax for a few seconds here and repeat the move. Practice the exercise 5 times for each side. In slow motion, this exercise is a stress buster and relaxes the shoulder muscles. The best approach to release shoulder stress and stiffness is to keep practicing small exercises in your daily routine. Easy stretches during the day keep your muscles relaxed and light!

Shoulder Shrugs

Shoulder Shrugs can be a very good exercise for developing strength in your shoulders and trapezius muscles. It is a safe exercise when performed correctly and helps to distress you physically and mentally. The main muscles that shoulder shrugs target are the trapezius muscles. These muscles are located on either side of your neck. They control the movement of your shoulder blades as well as your upper back and neck.

