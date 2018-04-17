Eat Dhoni ka Helicopter, Yuvi ka Sweep at this restaurant in Mumbai

The new menu will consists of interesting mix of dishes on players name like Dhoni ka Helicopter, Hardik ka Power, Yuvi ka Sweep, Chris ka cover drive, Jay Dev ka boucer

Poutine at The Empressa Hotel, Andheri

If cricket is your religion and you have been waiting for the T20 cricket season to arrive, there are more surprises in store for you. Ahead of the cricket extravaganza, The Empresa Hotel, Andheri has curated special food and bar menu to keep your spirits high!

The new menu will consists of interesting mix of dishes on players name like Dhoni ka Helicopter, Hardik ka Power, Yuvi ka Sweep, Chris ka cover drive, Jay Dev ka boucer. Similarly, patrons can stir into the madness of unique bar offerings like Warner's Corner, Bravo Shots, Carlos Martini, Jager Gayle, Sharma's Karma. Its not over here! Empresa hotel is also offering happy hours and fun activities like Play to win, super over, power play and many more between 7-9pm

Get ready for some wholesome fun and a kick ass IPL experience atThe Empresa Hotel, Andheri.

Venue: The Empresa Hotel, Andheri West

Date: April 4 to May 31, 2018

Contact: 9821578151,7977191726

Also Read: Three Food Festivals To Attend In Mumbai From April 20-May 31

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates