Eat fit with Bipasha Basu!

Scroll through Bipasha Basu's social media feed and you're bound to feel hunger pangs. From mouth-watering gluten-free vegan burgers to scrumptious Thai curries, the actor has been cooking up a storm during the lockdown. Having explored her culinary skills recently and thoroughly enjoying the art, Basu is now considering opening a chain of health cafés.



Eager to take it from a daydream to a bankable business proposition, the actor has pencilled in a name for the venture — Chef Bonnie's Deli. "Bonnie is my pet name. The name was Karan's [Singh Grover, husband] idea. He not only loves the food I prepare, but also admires how I garnish and present them," she says.



Grover shared a picture of burgers prepared by Basu. pics/instagram

Basu is certain that after her fitness DVDs, the cafés will be a step ahead to promote healthy living. "There has to be a bit of health factor in everything I do. The deli will be a place where people can chill, brainstorm, and have healthy and yummy food. I'd love to have a chain all over the country." She is waiting for the lockdown to ease completely to put her plan into motion.

