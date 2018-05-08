Eat like a king at a Marwari food festival

Tuck into the royal cuisine of Marwar as a hotel hosts a festival that offers delicacies from the region, including Govind gatta and malai ghewar

TILL: May 13, 12 pm to 11 pm

AT: Sofitel Mumbai, BKC

CALL: 61175115

