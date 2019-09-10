Eat your veggies in style

From beeji's kitchen 2.5/5

With a dome of maida enveloping an earthen pot that's ready to be torn in to let out a tingling burst of aromas, the paneer makhani biryani from this new delivery joint arrives in style. It sets our expectations so high, that after tearing into the shell and finding the preparation to be oily, we're slightly let down. Emulative of the moist Hyderabadi-style biryani, this one comes with tomato, coriander and an array of masalas. The paneer is soft, and the overall taste is satisfying, aside its greasy texture.

At Beeji Ki Rasoi, D'souza House 9, Santacruz West.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 7506670666

Cost Rs 400

What the falafel! 3/5

The colour of the sabz e falafal biryani at this delivery joint is a beautiful golden shade. Looking and tasting pretty close to the original celebrated dish, this veggie version is an attempt to stick to the basics of making biryani — measured khara masala, perfectly cooked rice, and the correct amount of dum. We don't particularly agree with the addition of dried fruits, better saved for Afghani pulao, but we enjoy the taste on the whole and like the chunky pieces of carrot and paneer it comes with. Why does it have the word falafel in its name? No clue.

At Behrouz Biryani (multiple outlets).

Time 10 am to 11 pm

Call 7700050050 (Vasai)

Cost Rs 585 (serves two)

Let's meat over aloo 4/5

At this home-dining and delivery venture, the newly launched dum aloo and sabz biryani is a treat. A melange of fragrant long-grain rice, velvety soft potato, perfectly carmelised onions and shuddh ghee, this veggie biryani is by far the best we sampled. You hardly miss the meat because of its piquant and satiating flavours. Minus the greasiness that has become typical of the Mughlai dish served in this city, and thanks to the idly tempered garam masalas that often spring up in each bite, this dish is spanking good and comes with an assortment of veggies like cauliflower, paneer and capsicum.

At The Bohri Kitchen (multiple outlets).

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Call 9987153868 (Khar West)

Cost Rs 252

Lal kamaal 1.5/5

We are baffled by the choice of name given to this biryani — lal pari — but a couple of bites into this seemingly innocent-looking dish and the burst of spice that leaves us in tears shortly after, clarifies the name. It is brimming with a strong essence of white cumin seeds, and we particularly savour the spongy paneer. But neither unhindered spiciness nor a kick of jeera are the hallmark of a good biryani. We'd call this palatable at best and advise you to sample it with a khatta

meetha raita.

At Hardeep Punjab (Sion and Kurla West).

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 8080808002

Cost Rs 341

Jaipuri josh 3/5

Biryani is a dish that you associate with indulgence, but at this eatery it denotes nutrition. Here, the Jaipuri biryani is a ruby red serving of rice with a ton of veggies, including beans, carrots, peas, tomato, gobi and paneer, all cooked with masala and beetroot, which is where it gets this odd colour from. The spices are balanced and vegetables have soaked in the flavours of the masala. Though a mile away from the meaty, aromatic biryani you think of when you crave the dish, this Jaipuri pulao is delicious and filling.

At Rasna Punjab, Mehta Building, Kings Circle, Matunga East.

Time 11.30 am to 1 am

Call 24095863

Cost Rs 265

Room for mushroom? 2/5

Although the concept of a mushroom biryani is as blasphemous as pineapple on a pizza, a spoonful of the dish from this dive in Kalanagar has us warm up to the idea. It has a hint of fleshiness from the mushrooms that is missing in its competitors. We like the spicy flavour, and that the box comes with a proportionate mix of dry rice along with the mish-mash masala. But the missing aroma of tempered garam masala takes away considerably from the biryani, rendering it to more of a good mushroom masala rice.

At Chinaar, B 10, UJBPS CHS, New Collector's Office, Bandra East.

Time 10 am to 12 am

Call 26510291

Cost Rs 220

