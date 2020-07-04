Eating in got cooler

Concert feels

For those missing weekly gigs, Social has launched #antiSOCIALLiveSessions in collaboration with Budweiser India. As a part of this, every Friday at 10 pm, they bring home The Scene with artistes like DJ Bullzeye and Ankit Kocher playing live on their streaming platforms. You can also order in from a Friday-special menu which includes mixers. "When the pandemic struck, we started thinking what we can do to reach out to people. antiSOCIAL has been the hub of music, so we wanted to revive that experience. We are creating a digital IP with artistes who help bring us all closer to the memories of the good old times," shares Divya Aggarwal, head of marketing, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which owns the property.

There's nothing like sitting around a table with our loved ones, sharing food, jokes and laughter. While Zoom parties take us a step closer to our friends and family, that feeling of sharing a bite with them can't be replaced. To bridge this gap, the Andheri-based Yazu Pan Asian Supper Club has started a virtual dining experience called #OnlineWithYazu. Ranbir Nagpal, partner and co-owner, tells us that it works exactly in the way one would make plans to meet others for dinner, lunch, parties and kitty parties. "Guests have to place the order for the food in advance, and inform us when they would like to dine. We make sure that the food reaches them at the different locations at the same time so that they can enjoy it while talking to their friends over the video call," he explains, adding, "With some effort in logistics and preparation from our side, it gives them the feeling that they are connected through food and makes them forget what is going on around them for a moment."

Every year, AB Celestial, the Bandra Reclamation-based floating restaurant, remains closed during the monsoon due to foul weather. However, this year, they had to shut shop earlier, thanks to the lockdown. Founder Aishwarya Bhende is now planning to go beyond just takeaways to deliver the floatel experience. The plan is that after placing a takeaway order, patrons can log on to their website and find a unique code that will give them access to a 360-degree view of the boat interiors. "All of this, while you enjoy your meal at home. You will find our signature playlist which will be available on Spotify. There will also be a video chat option to mirror the view from the restaurant. That and the website are in the teething stage," she says. The takeaway containers, too, would be packaged in the restaurant's nautical shades of blue and white. "We also plan to gift a memento from the boat with the order," she adds.

Remember when you could head to the neighbourhood café for a client meeting, or just hang out there to brainstorm ideas with your colleagues? With our living rooms still doubling up as workspaces, Tata Starbucks has launched a collection of seven backdrops that can be used to brighten up virtual meetings. These photographs — with some depicting the barista station and others capturing the seating area — mirror Starbucks's store ambience. "It's a part of a larger campaign to help people feel like they're at the store. So, they've been using it as filters for their video calls," says Deepa Krishnan, head of the brand's marketing, digital, loyalty, PR, adding, "Apart from this, baristas also rang up customers and called out to them in the way they typically do while handing out the beverages so the connection isn't lost."

