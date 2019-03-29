EC gives clean chit to PM Narendra Modi on 'Mission Shakti' address

national

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday ruled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation announcing the successful test of anti-satellite missile (A-SAT) did not violate the model code of conduct (MCC).

In a letter to CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri, who had filed a complaint over the issue, the poll-panel said that the committee headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena had submitted in its findings that the MCC provision regarding misuse of official mass media was "not attracted" in the said case.

It added that the Commission had accepted the findings of the committee.

The poll panel said the committee received specific comments from Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) on the issue and while the former said the Prime Minister's message was telecast on DD News from the feed as provided by news agency ANI, the latter responded that the audio output of DD News was used for dissemination over All India Radio Network.

The two broadcasters further said the address was not given live by them.

"The Committee has therefore, reached the conclusion that the MCC provision regarding misuse of official mass media is not attracted in the case," the poll panel said.

