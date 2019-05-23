EC launches a special app for voters to track election results tomorrow

national

The dissemination of information will start from 8 am on the counting day and will be continuously updated, said the commission

Election Commission

The Election Commission on Wednesday came up with a new IT-based initiative to provide real-time trends and results of the counting of the votes on May 23.



"Trends and results will be available on the ECI website as well as on the Voter Helpline App available on both Android and iOS," said the Election Commission.



The dissemination of information will start from 8 am on the counting day and will be continuously updated, said the commission.



The app boasts of a number of innovative features including an option to bookmark one's favourite candidate from a constituency and track her result exclusively said the commission.



"Users with the help of filters can find out the winning/leading or trailing candidate details, along with the constituency-wise or state-wise results from the app," said the commission.

The EC will deploy 200 coys of Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) in West Bengal in addition to the 82 companies present to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence when the exercise is taken up, an EC senior official said on Wednesday. The counting for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal will be taken up Thursday along with the rest of the country.



A tight three-tier security layer has been laid out during the counting process. Section 144 Cr PC has been imposed in a 100-metre radius of counting venues, while the innermost security layer is being manned by central forces. State police personnel will not be allowed to enter the counting hall, the official said.

"We already had 82 CAPF coys of central forces for the security of the strong rooms. Now the EC has directed the deployment of another 200 CAPF coys for the security of the counting centres and counter post-poll violence in West Bengal," the official said quoting the EC directive.



There will be 58 counting centres with around 25,000 counting personnel in 78799 polling stations spread over 294 assembly segments in the state, he said. "The strong rooms will be opened at around 7 am and counting will start at 8 am. First, we will start counting the postal ballots and then go on to the EVMs. Only after it, the VVPATs will be tallied," the EC official said.

The Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal was held in seven phases in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which saw 466 candidates contesting in the poll fight.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies