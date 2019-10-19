EC seizes Rs 53.46 lakh during raid, NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam held

Thane: Sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam was arrested on Friday after the police and Election Commission (EC) seized Rs 53.46 lakh during a raid at a flat in Ghodbunder.

Acting on a tip-off, Thane police and the EC's team raided the flat.

Dilip Shinde, additional chief electoral officer (CEO), said, "Thane police raided this place along with the Election Commission squad. During the raid, MLA Ramesh Kadam was present in the flat along with the owner of the flat Raju Gyanu Khare. While searching, Rs 53.46 lakh cash was found in the flat. The police and election team took immediate action and sealed the flat."

The owner of the flat, Raju Khare, has also been arrested.

Kadam is seeking re-election from Mohol as an independent candidate. The EC has informed the Income Tax Department regarding the recovery of cash and an inquiry is underway.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

