EC takes over 24 hours to give final turnout in Delhi

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday released the final voting percentage for the Delhi Assembly polls voting for which took place on Saturday. The final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, senior officials said, hours after the AAP came down heavily on the poll panel for delay.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy. "They [EC] did not want to speculate and wanted to give exact figures," said Singh.

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders had asked why the EC was delaying the announcement even though Delhi has just 70 seats. They asked if it was waiting for the BJP to give the final numbers. The last voting percentage the EC gave on Saturday night was 61.46 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier tweeted, "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"

"BJP leaders are giving the voter turnout figures and on the other hand the EC has not been able to give the final voting percentage 24 hours after polling got over," Sisodia had tweeted. "EC is saying they are compiling data. What's going on? Are you waiting for the BJP office to give you the final figure?" he added.

At a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had alleged that "something is cooking" and "a game is being played secretly". "This is perhaps the first time in the 70-year-history of country that the EC is not ready to release the final figure," he said.

Final polling figure of Lok Sabha elections is released on the same day, but in case of Delhi Assembly polls that has just 70 assembly constituencies, the EC took over a day, said the AAP.

62%

Approx final turnout in Delhi Assembly elections

