Eco-warrior Jr

A fun science event will teach children to take ownership of their environment.

Year after year, we bear witness to the rapid changes in the weather and its serious repercussions, including the recent flood. All that damage we're causing the Earth is going to cost our children their future, feels Sanskriti Singh of Bluesparrow Science Events, who is hosting an event at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, to get kids to take ownership of their environment.

"Even as pollution levels keep rising, many pretend to be unaware of it. With the go-green initiative, we want kids to take up small initiatives to spread awareness about the environment," says Singh. "We will be inviting experts to share valuable thoughts with children."

The programme, which is open to kids between six and 12 years of age, includes seedbomb making, plant-making and a discussion on how through mulching and composting, soil can be healed. There will be scientific models of solar pump and fans to discuss the power of renewable energy.

At present, Singh has been conducting workshops at schools, as well. "In urban cities where land, water and manpower for planting trees is scarce, we teach children simple tricks to do their bit for mother earth. By making simple tools like self-nurturing pots and self-watering pumps, children can learn how to keep an urban balcony alive. The idea is to make them guerillas of mother-nature," she adds.

When: July 21, 8.45 AM — 12.45 PM

Where: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli East

Entry: Rs 750

To book: 28868686

