Economical fashion jugaad

We try out three combinations from a Mumbai-based franchise that offers detachable sleeves and belts to make sure you never repeat the same look

During the day, wear the gown with the ruffled bust strap, which takes a minute to put on; (right) the slip-proof power sleeves are ideal for night outs. Pics/Rane Ashish

In a day and age when sustainable fashion is the need of the hour, but we also don't want to avoid repeat outfits, opting for different combinations with the addition of a shrug or belt can last only for a limited period. So, when I spot a website which promises a one-time investment into garments that fit you like a glove and can be paired with detachable sleeves and ruffles in different shades effortlessly, it seems like the perfect solution to soothe our style cravings while staying sustainable. And economical.

The website, which launched in June, has 16 cuts of strapless bodycons that are made-to-measure for customers — they ask for height, bust, waist and hip measurements — in 10 shades. These can be paired with 27 detachables (in 10 shades) such as power sleeves, trails, ruffles and belts.



The tube can worn by itself, and (right) is ideal if you want to opt for colour blocking

I pair a pink skater dress with a frilly wh­ite shoulder strap, an orange tube with a yellow one-shouldered cropped tube, and a purple gown with white power sleeves and a ruffled, white bust strap.

First things first, you need to have a strapless bra to wear any of these. The fabric is thick and sturdy to comply with their "no finishing required" feature that enables the wearer to cut slits in gowns and tweak the pieces without worrying about stray strings that make the outfit look frumpy. Later, when we reached out to founder of the website, Esha Parekh Sheth about the fabric, she explained, "We use blends of neoprene for easy stretch while retaining the shape."



The skater dress is the best option if you want to hide your love-handles, especially as it's made-to-order; (right) The frilly white shoulder strap is a snazzy addition to the otherwise casual dress, and can be easily carried to work in your bag.

I have second thoughts the moment I spot the pink skater that has been made-to-order, for it looks like it may not fit. Getting the zip on the side (on the left) up the last two inches is a bit of a task, but only until I realise that the material is stretchy and sturdy enough to survive tugging and pulling. They've used good quality zips for sure. But despite the thought that I've squeezed into something, it doesn't feel like it and is comfortable enough. I hook the frilly white shoulder strap diagonally, like a sash, which makes it easier to adjust the height on the other shoulder. Once set, it doesn't slip, even if you scamper around.

The orange tube by itself is a cutesy dress that I could possibly wear to an office party or a movie, but pairing it with a yellow one-shouldered cropped tube is the ideal colour-blocking for work. The detachable though is a bit difficult to adjust, as I slide my head in and it just hangs like a top. It requires a bit of tugging and may take five minutes to get the perfect placement. But once set, this too, stays put.

The gown, by itself, is a tad too plain for my liking and though it's comfortable, feels rather bulky. But when I slip on the power sleeves, it transforms the entire outfit. They are easy to slip on as they too are customised — you'll have to give measurements of your wrists and arm. But they are easily my favourite option of the three styles for it's easy to carry and can be worn if you have a party to rush to after work. Their ruffled white bust strap, which can just be hooked on like a belt, adds an informal yet over-the-top touch to the outfit.

I love that the detachables are also customised and mostly easy to slip on. While the price range may seem a little steep, some of the options seem promising, though I wouldn't go for their chokers, which feel uncomfortable, thanks to the hooks. The rest is worth a try.

Log on to: ozeqo.com

Cost: (core) Rs 1,650 onwards; (detachable) Rs 250 onwards

